Shares of IndusInd Bank zoomed 50 percent on Thursday after falling 62.5 percent in the last eight sessions. The surge in the stock comes on the back of a market rebound on hopes of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing economic stimulus to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. The sentiment was also upbeat after the US announced a $2 trillion package for the crisis.

The stock rose as much as 50 percent to Rs 451.95 per share on NSE. At 12:28 pm, the stock was trading 48 percent higher at Rs 446 as compared to a 4 percent or 372 points rise in NSE Nifty at 8,690.

Europacific Growth Fund on March 25 sold 35.8 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank at an average price of Rs 298.83 per share on NSE bulk deal data on Wednesday showed.

Earlier this week the stock lost 24 percent on March 24 after it announced that Romesh Sobti will be retiring as the MD and CEO of the company.

Sobti retired on Monday (March 23) as he turned 70. The RBI norm does not allow the position to be held by anyone beyond 70 years. He took over the position of MD and CEO on February 1, 2008.

Sumant Kathpalia would take charge from tomorrow as 'Additional Director', designated as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of three years, with effect from March 24, 2020, it said in the BSE filing.

Kathpalia takes charge of the bank when investors are unable to trust the banks due to its exposure to various defaulters. However, the lender has issued various statements to calm the nerves of the investors as well as customers.