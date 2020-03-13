IndusInd Bank plunges over 29% amid heavy sell-off; CEO denies reports of Yes Bank investment

Shares of IndusInd Bank plunged more than 29 percent on Friday amid heavy selling in the markets and rumors over its investments in the beleaguered Yes Bank and its financial health.

The stock hit 52-week low of Rs 552.05 after slumping 29.68 percent on the BSE.

At 11 :05 am, shares of IndusInd Bank traded 7 percent lower at Rs 727.50 on the BSE after the markets saw a sharp recovery post reopening after a lower circuit was hit in early trade.

IndusInd Bank shares have fallen about 70 percent from a 52-week high of Rs 1,834 per share.

A massive sell-off in equities all over have also pressurized the stock. On Friday, the Nifty50 index hit the lower circuit, down 10 percent within 8 minutes of trading. Trading was then halted for 45 minutes.

On Thursday, Romesh Sobti, CEO IndusInd Bank wrote to customers saying that the rumors about the health of the bank were unfounded and that IndusInd "remains focussed on building scale with profitability, on a platform of strong capitalization/liquidity and high credit ratings."

In his letter to customers, Sobti remarked that IndusInd remains healthy. He also denied rumors that IndusInd was considering investing in Yes Bank.

Sobti said that the bank ranked in the top 3 in terms of the metrics for revenue growth, deposit growth, net interest margin, pre-provision profitability while its has stable loan book quality with second-lowest Gross NPA percentage.

Earlier, the private lender had canceled its plans to raise debt through a sale of bonds, citing current market conditions.