IndusInd Bank plunges over 29% amid heavy sell-off; CEO denies reports of Yes Bank investment

Updated : March 13, 2020 11:13 AM IST

IndusInd Bank shares have fallen about 70 percent from a 52-week high of Rs 1,834 per share.
In his letter to customers, Sobti, remarked that IndusInd remains healthy. He also denied rumours that IndusInd was considering investing in Yes Bank.
Earlier, the private lender had canceled its plans to raise debt through a sale of bonds, citing current market conditions.
Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

