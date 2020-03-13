Market
IndusInd Bank plunges over 29% amid heavy sell-off; CEO denies reports of Yes Bank investment
IndusInd Bank shares have fallen about 70 percent from a 52-week high of Rs 1,834 per share.
In his letter to customers, Sobti, remarked that IndusInd remains healthy. He also denied rumours that IndusInd was considering investing in Yes Bank.
Earlier, the private lender had canceled its plans to raise debt through a sale of bonds, citing current market conditions.