IndusInd Bank, ONGC, IDFC First Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Wednesday amid largely positive cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
IndusInd Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 1,265 with a stop loss at Rs 1,220
Bajaj Finance is a buy for a target of Rs 6650 with a stop loss at Rs 6480
LIC is a buy for a target of Rs 424 with a stop loss at Rs 405
ONGC is a buy for a target of Rs 150 with a stop loss at Rs 142.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Bajaj Auto is a buy with a stop under Rs 3,580
Havells is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 1,185
IDFC First Bank is a buy with a stop under Rs 58
ONGC is a buy with a stop under Rs 140
