English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks Newsindusind bank ongc idfc first bank top stock tips 15416471.htm

IndusInd Bank, ONGC, IDFC First Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

IndusInd Bank, ONGC, IDFC First Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

IndusInd Bank, ONGC, IDFC First Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 14, 2022 9:25:33 AM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Wednesday amid largely positive cues from global markets.

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
IndusInd Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 1,265 with a stop loss at Rs 1,220
Bajaj Finance is a buy for a target of Rs 6650 with a stop loss at Rs 6480
LIC is a buy for a target of Rs 424 with a stop loss at Rs 405
ONGC is a buy for a target of Rs 150 with a stop loss at Rs 142.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Bajaj Auto is a buy with a stop under Rs 3,580
Havells is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 1,185
IDFC First Bank is a buy with a stop under Rs 58
ONGC is a buy with a stop under Rs 140
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop stock picks

Next Article

Colgate, Paytm, Yes Bank: Wednesday's top brokerage calls