IndusInd Bank, ONGC, IDFC First Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Wednesday amid largely positive cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

IndusInd Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 1,265 with a stop loss at Rs 1,220

Bajaj Finance is a buy for a target of Rs 6650 with a stop loss at Rs 6480

LIC is a buy for a target of Rs 424 with a stop loss at Rs 405

ONGC is a buy for a target of Rs 150 with a stop loss at Rs 142.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Bajaj Auto is a buy with a stop under Rs 3,580

Havells is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 1,185

IDFC First Bank is a buy with a stop under Rs 58

ONGC is a buy with a stop under Rs 140