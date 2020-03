Shares of IndusInd Bank were locked at the lower circuit of 20 percent on Tuesday on worries over the bank’s falling deposit base and asset quality amid the nationwide lockdown due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The stock plunged 20 percent to hit day’s lowest at Rs 329.25 on the BSE.

IndusInd Bank shares have fallen about 82 percent from a 52-week high of Rs 1,822.15 per share.

In its investors’ presentation, the bank said that its deposits fell by 10-11 percent after a state withdrew funds. Around 75 percent of the deposit lost was on the government side while the balance was on the corporate side. The bank’s retail deposits have been stable, it said.

The impact of COVID-19 is likely to be worse on the IndusInd Bank as it is diversified in segments that are directly linked to the economy both domestic and global from lower end segments like MFI/MSME to retail especially vehicles and large corporate.

“This will impact top line adversely in FY20, most of it being in last quarter and FY21 with much slower loan growth. Also, likely asset quality hit to increase base case scenario of lockdown extends as IndusInd Bank is present in economically riskier segments like CVs, Gems & Jewellery, MFI, LAP and credit cards. Management guidance on the same has been cautious with marginal impacts on asset quality and arising credit cost,” brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note.

The bank’s management has guided for higher provisions of +200 bps in Q4FY20 to take provision coverage ratio to +60 percent in FY20 itself from 52 percent in 9MFY20.

With the change and adjustment in management, the brokerage believes that growth will take a back seat with heightened concern on asset quality especially from legacy corporate book and new challenges from COVID disruption.