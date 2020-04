After hitting a lower circuit a day before, IndusInd Bank picked up its pace on Wednesday on the back of making a full loan repayment to Citibank only to fall again.

The private lender notified the exchanges saying that it has paid about Rs 43 crore of interest to Citibank for infrastructure bonds issued on March 31, 2015.

On an intraday basis, the stock climbed 11 percent to day's high of Rs 390. However, later it fell, trading over 4 percent lower at Rs 336 per share at 12:11 pm on the NSE.

Morgan Stanley maintained 'overweight' rating on IndusInd Bank with price target lowered to Rs 525 from previous Rs 1,130.

The brokerage said, "There is a significant downside risk to asset quality if the duration of the coronavirus lockdown increases. Deposit outflows will impact the growth/fee income growth. Therefore, we cut earnings by 75 percent/35 percent for FY21/22."

"However, we maintain 'overweight' stance on cheap valuations and strong capital/pre-provision operating profit (PPoP)," it added.