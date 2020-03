In its investors’ presentation IndusInd Bank said that its deposits fell by 10-11 percent after a state withdrew funds. Around 75 percent of the deposit lost was on the government side while the balance was on the corporate side. The bank’s retail deposits have been stable. The stock was top index loser in trade today with heavy loses of over 15 percent.

Krishnan ASV of SBICAP Securities said it was not a surprise to them. "We have generally said that IndusInd Bank has an inferior deposit franchise but the number was alarming because it is first time we are looking at that kind of a number being reported by the bank." Therefore, in that sense the quantum is a shocker, he said.

“The kind of fall that you have seen in IndusInd Bank is reflective of pure disbelief in numbers right now. The Yes bank episode is fairly fresh in everyone’s mind and so you don’t know how long the franchise might bleed. Moreover, you also had episodes with other private sector banks which have had their own asset quality concerns on the corporate side in the last cycle. So that takes a while, it cannot be a two quarter thing." said Krishnan ASV, adding that lower growth will essentially mean that a lot of ratios will actually look worse.

"On the call yesterday, we heard the bank saying they are going looking at lower growth. So, I don’t think it is a two quarter thing and would have to live with lower growth for a fairly longer period of time," he said.

"If you are recalibrating the deposit mix -- it is a dual hit on both side of the balance sheets -the asset side and the liability side; assets are not repaying and liabilities are running away, so you will have to keep substituting it,”said Krishnan ASV in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Purohit of SMC Institutional Equities said, “The decline in deposits has come as a negative surprise for the market definitely because deposit is the basic raw material for any bank to do its own set of business, and you can’t replace borrowings and do business. It is very difficult to say how things will pan out whether there will be more decline or the trend will continue."

However, as Krishnan said that no depositor has lost money under Indian banking system because the most troubled bank has been given support by the regulator and the government, so from that point of view depositors need not worry, said Purohit.