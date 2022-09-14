Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: IndusInd Bank, Coromandel, Page Industries and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in red on Wednesday tracking loss across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 288.5 points or 1.59 percent to 17,803 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,149

Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 234 with a stop loss at Rs 225

Sell Coromandel for a target of Rs 1,005 with a stop loss at Rs 1,048

Sell Page Industries for a target of Rs 47,200 with a stop loss at Rs 48,400

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

He believes ICICI Bank is an outperformer. If you accumulate or if you buy this dip, you will end up with some money, it is not intraday at all, said Sukhani.

Larsen and Toubro, which has been an underperformer, also has better prospects, he added.