IndusInd Bank board approves fund raising upto Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,425.25, up by Rs 6.15, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday said the board has approved raising funds up to Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities.

Share Market Live NSE

The lender said raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided, for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore or an equivalent amount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary subject to the approval of the members of the bank and receipt of regulatory approvals.

IndusInd Bank reported a 30 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,124 crore for the June quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans. The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,631 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 12,939 crore from Rs 10,113 crore in the same period a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing. Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 10,730 crore over Rs 8,182 crore in June 2022.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 1.94 percent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 2.35 percent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans, eased to 0.58 percent as against 0.67 percent in the year-ago period. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 18.40 percent from 18.14 percent in the same quarter of FY23.

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,425.25, up by Rs 6.15, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.