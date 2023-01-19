IndusInd Bank | Here are the ratings and price targets set by key brokerages

IndusInd bank reported 68.7 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,959.2 crore for the October-December quarter and the net interest income (NII) surged by 18.5 percent to Rs 4,495.3 crore. Here's how brokerages reacted to the news

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank's profit was tad ahead of estimates, driven by improvements in asset quality and core income. The bank reported 68.7 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,959.2 crore for the October-December quarter and the net interest income (NII) surged by 18.5 percent to Rs 4,495.3 crore. Brokerages welcomed the results and gave 'buy' to 'overweight' rating.

Many brokerage houses feel more clarity on CEO extension will help rerating. The board has approved Sumant Kathpalia's re-appointment as MD and CEO for another three years w.e.f March 2023, but the RBI's nod is awaited. Kathpalia is about 60 years old.

Here's how different brokerage houses reacted:

Brokerage Recommendation Target price, Rs/share Morgan Stanley Overweight Raised to 1525 Jefferies BUY 1600 CLSA BUY 1500 CS O-PF 1430 CITI BUY 1430 Haitong O-PF 1386 from 1342 ICICI Sec BUY 1420 B&K Sec BUY from Hold 1500 from 1250 MOSL BUY 1550 from 1450 DAM Capital BUY 1485 from 1440

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has given an 'overweight' rating on IndusInd Bank and raised target to Rs 1,525/share. It said that both Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) and credit costs of the company surprised positively in third quarter of FY23. The negatives were further moderation in SA ratio (partly cyclical) and slower MFI growth pickup, the brokerage added.

Jefferies

Jefferies has given a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank and kept target at Rs 1,600/share. The brokerage said that Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 18 percent of the bank was healthy and it's encouraging to see a slight rise in Net Interest Margins (NIMs). It said that slippages were tad higher in CV/CE and MFI loans, but added these were blips that should normalise. Further, the clarity on CEO extension will help re-rating, the brokerage said.

CLSA

CLSA said that Q3 was largely in-line with core PPoP and PAT. The NIM was in-line with increased corporate book yields offsetting the higher cost of funds. It has given a 'buy' rating on the lender and kept target at Rs 1,500 per share. It added that loan growth remained strong and risk reward is favourable. The CEO extension in near term is monitorable, it added.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has kept the target price at Rs 1,430 per share. On quarter, it said that it was steady.

"RoE recovery is on track and now we expect RoEs to improve to 16 percent. We have cut FY23-25 EPS est by 2-3 percent on the back of higher opex.

CET is comfortable at 16 percent as growth sustains and credit costs normalise," it added.

CITI

CITI has given a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank and kept target price at Rs 1,430. Liability headwinds persist and FY2024E NIM is difficult to forecast, it said.

"The reported flat QoQ NIM despite a 24 bps increase in yields on advances and 150 bps rise in LDR to 84 percent is largely due to a sharp rise in liability cost, weakness in CASA, back book repricing of TDs and marginally higher Sa rates," it said. The brokerage added that the pockets of weakness in consumer banking remain concerning.