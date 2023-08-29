CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsIndus Towers Share Price: Two triggers that could get the stock to rally

Indus Towers Share Price: Two triggers that could get the stock to rally

Indus Towers had suspended the payments of dividends to shareholders this year in light of the uncertainty of payments being received from Vodafone Idea.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 29, 2023 11:21:20 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Indus Towers Share Price: Two triggers that could get the stock to rally

Analysts at Citi expect shares of Indus Towers Ltd. to gain as much as 21 percent over the next 12 months on the back of two triggers.

Share Market Live

The brokerage has assigned a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 210, which is a potential upside of 21 percent from Monday's closing levels.

Citi said that the two key triggers that could lead to the stock rallying include the completion of fund raising by Vodafone Idea and the reinstatement of dividends to shareholders.

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has been in the spotlight recently over news surrounding its fund raising plans gathering steam. It also mutually agreed with tower company ATC to delay the issue of Optionally Convertible Debentures from six months to 18 months.

Indus Towers had suspended the payments of dividends to shareholders this year in light of the uncertainty of payments being received from Vodafone Idea.

Valuation-wise, there is a disconnect between Indus Towers and its peers, Citi noted. While the Enterprise Value per Tower for Brookfield Data Infra Trust InvIT is Rs 35 lakh, its Rs 25 lakh for Indus Towers.

In case of Enterprise Value to EBITDA, Brookfield Data Infra InvIT is at 10.7 times, while for Indus Towers, its at 4.5 times. "The valuation disconnect is hard to explain, even after accounting for Vodafone Idea's share of 30 percent in tenancies," Citi said.

In an investor call after the announcement of June quarter results, the top management stated that Vodafone Idea would commence vendor payments, owed to Indus Towers and others, from the third quarter of financial year 2024.

Indus Towers reported a 2.6 percent growth in gross revenue to Rs 7,080 crore in the June quarter due to a 2.7 percent expansion in core or rental income and strong Towers additions.

Shares of Indus Towers are trading 2.1 percent higher at Rs 176.25. The stock is down 7.2 percent so far in 2023.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indus Towers

Recommended Articles

View All
Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50, Sensex recover from lows, HDFC Bank top contributor

Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50, Sensex recover from lows, HDFC Bank top contributor

Aug 29, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Pyramid Technoplast makes a stellar debut, lists at over 12% premium to IPO price

Pyramid Technoplast makes a stellar debut, lists at over 12% premium to IPO price

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Shoora Designs IPO listing: BSE SME share turns multibagger on listing day with 100% gain

Shoora Designs IPO listing: BSE SME share turns multibagger on listing day with 100% gain

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X