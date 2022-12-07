English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Indus Towers board to raise Rs 1,500 crore through issue of NCDs

Indus Towers board to raise Rs 1,500 crore through issue of NCDs

Indus Towers board to raise Rs 1,500 crore through issue of NCDs
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 7:58:19 PM IST (Published)

The tenure of the NCD for the first series would be 24 months, spanning from December 7, 2022, to December 7, 2024.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell INDUS TOWERS share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read

The board of directors of Indus Towers at the meeting held on Wednesday approved raising funds up to Rs 1,500 crore through the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).


The company’s Committee of Directors approved the allotment of 15,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each in three tranches.

A total of 15,000 NCDs will be issued in three series on a private placement basis, with 7,500 debentures issued in Series-I, amounting to Rs 750 crore, and 3,750 debentures in the second tranche, amounting to Rs 375 crore. The remaining 3,750 debentures will be issued in the final tranche, amounting to Rs 375 crore.

The tenure of the NCD for the first series would be 24 months, spanning from December 7, 2022, to December 7, 2024, and 30 months as well as 36 months, respectively, for the second and third series.

The coupon rate has been fixed at 8.2 percent per annum payable per year as well as on the maturity day, in addition to the principal amount.

Last month, India's largest mobile tower installation company announced that it increased its provisions for ‘dubious debt’ while releasing its earnings number for the September quarter. The company made a provision of Rs 1,770 crore in the September quarter against receivables from Vodafone Idea, adding to the Rs 1,232 crore it had already provided in the June quarter.

Shares of Indus Towers closed 1.08 percent lower at Rs 196.25, on BSE.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indus Towers

Previous Article

Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India, MG Motor to hike car prices come January

Next Article

Aster DM Healthcare to collaborate on professional medical training in Iraq