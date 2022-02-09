Indraprastha Gas stock hits 52-week-low post Q3 results; should you buy, sell or hold IGL shares?

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

IGL shares slipped 3.2 percent from their previous close to a 52-week low of Rs 379 on the BSE in intraday trade a day after the firm reported its December quarter earnings.

The shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) declined more than 3 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday, a day after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
IGL shares slipped 3.2 percent from their previous close to a 52-week low of Rs 379 on the BSE in intraday trade. However, the stock had started the session on a positive note and even surged to an intraday high of Rs 405.90.
The downtrend in the stock comes after IGL posted a net profit of Rs 308.5 crore for the December quarter, down 22 percent from Rs 400.5 in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The firm’s revenue, however, increased to Rs 2,438.5 crore, up from Rs 2,016 crore in the year-ago period.
IGL supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector and piped natural gas (PNG) to the domestic industrial and commercial sectors.
Also Read: Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel shares now? What brokerages say
Global brokerage Jefferies has given a ‘buy’ rating to the stock and has cut the target price to Rs 620 per share, which was quoted at Rs 384.80 on BSE at the time of writing. This means the brokerage sees a 61 percent upside in the stock as it said it was a soft quarter for the company but ahead of expectations. Jefferies finds IGL’scurrent valuations attractive.
CLSA has given an outperform call on the stock and lowered the target price to Rs 450 from Rs 540 per share earlier. This implies, it still expects an upside of 16 percent in IGL shares.
According to the brokerage, lower Opex and higher volumes drove the 12 percent profit beat. It added that a 4 percent volume beat led by record-high CNG Volume. It said the possible trebling of domestic gas prices continues to be a cause of concern.
Also Read: Endurance Technologies worst hit on Nifty500; shares slump 8%
Goldman Sachs has a ‘sell’ call on the IGL stock. It has also cut the target price to as low as Rs 380 per share. The input cost pressure shall persist, the brokerage said. The brokerage also lowered its FY23/24 EBITDA projection to reflect the higher gas costs. It also pointed to the downside risk if the draft EV policy for Delhi cab aggregators gets implemented.
At 1 pm, IGL shares were trading 1.24 percent lower at Rs 386.75 on BSE. The stock was down 1.45 percent at Rs 386.40 on NSE.
Catch latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Tags
Previous Article

Targetting 10% growth in FY23; expect uptick in turnkey projects, exports to continue: RITES

Next Article

Moneycontrol Pro hits new milestone — 500,000 subscribers and counting