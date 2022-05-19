Indraprastha Gas shares fall over 6% as Street unhappy with revenue miss in quarterly earnings

The share price of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) fell as much as 6.2 percent to Rs 364.6 in early trade on Thursday on the back of the company missing revenue estimates in its recently posted quarterly earnings.

The stock, however, managed to pare some of its initial losses and was trading at Rs 373.55, down 3.90 percent on the BSE, at 11.16 am. The stock has fallen after four days of consecutive gains and has underperformed the sector by 2.26 percent.

IGL intraday stock chart (source: BSE)

As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company’s profit exceeded expectations by almost 7 percent at Rs 361.6 crore. However, its revenue missed what the Street was anticipating and margin also saw a slight increase at 20.8 percent.

Citi has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock at Rs 490 per share, cutting its target price from Rs 520. The financial services institution believes that the company’s Q4FY22 performance was in line with what the Street was expecting, with better margin and flattish volumes. Citi is of the view that the worst of the margin headwinds are behind in the near-term for IGL, however when APM prices are to revise in October 2022, some challenges may surface for the company.

UBS too has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630. It believes strong vehicle additions will drive volume growth for the company. Further, price hikes will sustain margin. The house stressed that the share price of IGL does not adequately reflect CNG volume growth or the company’s ability to hike prices.