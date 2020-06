The share price of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) fell over 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after the company reported its March quarter earnings with a fall in profit as well as revenue.

The stock declined 5.18 percent to hit an intraday low of Rs 449.35 apiece on the BSE. At 10:45 am, the stock was trading 4.91 percent lower at Rs 450.65 per share.

The company’s net profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 declined 2.2 percent to Rs 290.8 crore from Rs 297.4 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue fell 6.7 percent to Rs 1,552.5 crore, while volumes in Q4FY20 came at 6.2 mmscmd, down 6.9 percent, QoQ.

EBITDA fell 3.8 percent to Rs 376.9 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 80 bps to 24.3 percent.

CLSA

IGL’s lower volume during the quarter was more than offset by a better margin. CLSA believes that volume normalization may happen only by end of 2020 but a 50 percent cut in the domestic gas price over next 12 months and the inclusion of gas in GST are tailwinds for its margin.

“Our lower volume assumptions are partly offset by higher margin estimates as we cut our FY21/22 EPS by 35 percent/8 percent. IGL is the best volume growth story in the city gas space but its premium valuations make us prefer the risk-reward of peers Mahanagar Gas (MGL) and Gujarat Gas (GGas),” CLSA said.

CLSA maintained an 'Outperform' rating but cut the target price to Rs 525 from Rs 570 per share earlier.

Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' with a TP at Rs 485 per share as it believes that the stock is now fully valued.

The global brokerage lowered FY21 EPS estimate by 14 percent to reflect lower demand in Q1 while it does not see much impact on the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse said that the company reported good Q4 numbers but weak addition on CNG vehicle population. It feels that IGL would see further expansion in the margin in Q1FY21.

The brokerage expects volumes to be weak and input gas prices to decline further by 20-25 percent from October.

It maintained 'Neutral' rating with TP at Rs 410 per share.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley believes that the company showed good earnings and volume resilience in the March quarter.

IGL’s growth in sales to households negated the impact of weaker CNG, the brokerage said. It maintained an 'Overweight' call with a target at Rs 471 per share.

Jefferies

Jefferies maintained 'Hold' rating with a TP of Rs 450 per share as IGL's Q4 numbers with volumes coming 11 percent were ahead of the brokerage's estimates.

The brokerage expects normal volumes from Q3 and 8 percent CAGR over FY20-22E. It believes recovery in volumes and margin expansion are priced in.

"The near term outlook on volumes can be clouded by COVID 19 and we build in 1QFY21E/2QFY21E volumes to be 45/80 percent of normal indicating a gradual recovery. Volumes could normalize by 3QFY21E, and we model FY20-22E CAGR of 7.8 percent in volumes for IGL," Jefferies said.