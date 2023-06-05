Indoco Remedies' sterile facility in Goa gets OAI status from USFDA

The USFDA inspected the company’s Sterile facility (Plant II) located at Goa during February 20-28, 2023.

Pharmaceutical company Indoco Remedies Ltd. on Monday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified its Goa facility as 'Official Action Indicated'.

The USFDA inspected the company’s Sterile facility (Plant II) located at Goa during February 20-28, 2023. The facility had 4 observations in Form 483.

Going by the USFDA definition, Official Action Indicated (OAI) indicates that objectionable conditions were found and regulatory administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated during inspections.

Indoco Remedies said that the company is committed to working with the USFDA for the remediation of the concerns on the highest priority.

Further, the company said the inspection classification will not have an impact on existing supplies or revenues from this facility.

Meanwhile, Indoco Remedies said that the USFDA did not observe any objectionable conditions at the company’s Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) AnaCipher in Hyderabad. The facility was inspected by the USFDA in July 2022.

Shares of Indoco Remedies are trading 4.84 percent lower at Rs 335.10.