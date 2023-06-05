Indoco Remedies' sterile facility in Goa gets OAI status from USFDA

The USFDA inspected the company’s Sterile facility (Plant II) located at Goa during February 20-28, 2023.

Pharmaceutical company Indoco Remedies Ltd. on Monday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified its Goa facility as 'Official Action Indicated'.

The USFDA inspected the company’s Sterile facility (Plant II) located at Goa during February 20-28, 2023. The facility had 4 observations in Form 483.