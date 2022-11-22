Homemarket newsstocks news

Indoco Remedies aims to triple its revenue in less than five years

Indoco Remedies aims to triple its revenue in less than five years

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

In a meeting with analysts, the company said that it plans on achieving this target through both organic and inorganic routes.

Recommended Articles

View All

View | 2023 will be the year of GST – the climate action one

IST4 Min(s) Read

Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk's Twitter? 'Before & after' office photos shock internet

IST3 Min(s) Read

As Twitter roils under Elon Musk, India’s Koo quietly plans a coup

IST5 Min(s) Read

EPFO data suggests growth in formalisation of workforce, but there are riders

IST3 Min(s) Read


Formulations and API manufacturer Indoco Remidies is aiming for full-year revenue of Rs 5,000 crore in less than five years.
The figure is more than triple the Rs 1,500 crore revenue it clocked in financial year 2022.

In a meeting with analysts, the company said that it plans on achieving this target through both organic and inorganic routes.

The management said that growth in the US and the European Union is on the back of an order book worth Rs 150 crore each.

Indoco Remedies is a company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

The company said that it was looking to launch 2-3 injectables for the US along with a few ophthalmic products in the next 6 months.

For the India business, the company is estimating revenue growth of 5 percent for the current financial year, despite a Covid base and revenue declining 5 percent during the first half of the current financial year. The company is also hopeful of receiving a large order for Brinzolamide eye drops

On the margin front, Indoco Remedies expects the same to touch the figure of 23-24 percent in the next three years. For the September quarter, EBITDA margin stood at 21.7 percent.

For the September quarter, Indoco Remedies reported a 11.9 percent jump in overall sales while net profit grew 20 percent from last year.

Shares of Indoco Remedies have given up most of the gains and are trading little changed at Rs 377.10.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indoco Remedies

Previous Article

Avanti Feeds shares shed over 6% after management flags demand concerns

Next Article

JSPL reportedly bags contract for 300MW coal power plant in Botswana