Indoco Remedies Goa facility under warning letter gets USFDA relief - Shares rise

A surveillance inspection was held for Plant 1 between January 16, 2023, to January 20, 2023.
Shares of Indoco Remedies Ltd. jumped over 3 percent in trade on Wednesday after the company’s Goa plant 1 received an Establishment Inspection report with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
A surveillance inspection was held for Plant 1 between January 16, 2023, to January 20, 2023.
VAI is the second-best classification that a plant can get from the USFDA. The classification is issued by the regulator when objectionable conditions or practices are found during the inspection, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action. Rather, the plant takes remedial actions and responds to the regulator’s observations.
On the other hand, OAI is the strictest regulatory classification wherein USFDA recommends administrative actions on the plant like slower approvals, quicker re-inspection, or even an import alert.
Indoco Remedies said that the change in compliance status for Plant 1 in Goa should pave the way for approvals of ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) submitted from this site.
Shares of Indoco Remedies are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 328.55. The shares are still trading 20.4 percent lower on a year-to-date basis.