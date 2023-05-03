Indoco Remedies Goa facility under warning letter gets USFDA relief - Shares rise

2 Min(s) Read
A surveillance inspection was held for Plant 1 between January 16, 2023, to January 20, 2023.
Shares of Indoco Remedies Ltd. jumped over 3 percent in trade on Wednesday after the company’s Goa plant 1 received an Establishment Inspection report with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The plant, located in Verna, Goa is the company's solid dosages facility. With this EIR, the warning letter issued to the facility in 2019 now stands closed.
A surveillance inspection was held for Plant 1 between January 16, 2023, to January 20, 2023.