Indoco Remedies Goa facility under warning letter gets USFDA relief - Shares rise

A surveillance inspection was held for Plant 1 between January 16, 2023, to January 20, 2023.

Shares of Indoco Remedies Ltd. jumped over 3 percent in trade on Wednesday after the company’s Goa plant 1 received an Establishment Inspection report with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

The plant, located in Verna, Goa is the company's solid dosages facility. With this EIR, the warning letter issued to the facility in 2019 now stands closed.