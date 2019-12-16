Market
Indoco Remedies' Goa facility gets EU GMP certification from UK health regulator; shares surge
Updated : December 16, 2019 03:16 PM IST
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has given the certification after conducting an inspection in September.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 157.50 apiece as against the previous close of Rs 148.50 on the BSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more