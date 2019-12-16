#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Indoco Remedies' Goa facility gets EU GMP certification from UK health regulator; shares surge

Updated : December 16, 2019 03:16 PM IST

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has given the certification after conducting an inspection in September.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 157.50 apiece as against the previous close of Rs 148.50 on the BSE.
Indoco Remedies' Goa facility gets EU GMP certification from UK health regulator; shares surge
