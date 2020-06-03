Aviation IndiGo's shares climb 14% after better-than-expected Q4 earnings, bullish brokerage calls Updated : June 03, 2020 10:35 AM IST IndiGo's share price rallied up to 14 percent in the morning session of Wednesday's trade after it reported better-than-expected earnings despite nationwide lockdown and rise in costs. India's largest passenger air carried reported a net loss of Rs 870.8 crore in the March quarter 2020 due to weak operating performance. Last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 596 crore in the same period. The airline is taking various cash-conversion and cost-cutting measures to survive, said CEO Ronojoy Dutta.