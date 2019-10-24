Aviation
Indigo's Q2 consolidated net loss widens to Rs 1,031 while revenue rises 31% YoY
Updated : October 24, 2019 04:25 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation for its July-September quarter reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,031 crore as compared to Rs 987 crore net loss last year.
The consolidated revenue from operations rose 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 8,105 as against Rs 6,185 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The airline's ASK (Available Seat per Kilometers) surged 24.2 percent to 24.2 from 19.5 last year.
