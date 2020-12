The shares of InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet were trading lower on Tuesday after the government of India suspended flight services to the UK until December 31.

At 10:15 am, the shares of SpiceJet were trading 8.53 percent lower at Rs 83.65 apiece while InterGlobe Aviation was trading 2.04 percent lower at Rs 1,476.40 apiece on the BSE.

The announcement was due to the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK which led to several nations restricting flight services to and from Britain.

"This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Twitter.

Along with India, other countries including Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium have already announced restrictions on travel to the UK.

The British government has warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.