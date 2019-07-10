IndiGo shares tank 15% as promoters' dispute intensifies; SpiceJet surges 9%
Updated : July 10, 2019 09:34 AM IST
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, hit its lower circuit, down 10 percent after dispute between promoters intenisfied
The stock was trading 10 percent lower at Rs 1,409 per share on BSE.
Gangwal, who holds 36.68 percent, is seeking the intervention of market regulator Sebi and has sought permission to hold an extraordinary general (EGM) meeting.
