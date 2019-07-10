IndiGo shares tank 15% as promoters' dispute intensifies; SpiceJet surges 9%

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, fell over 15 percent on Wednesday after promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal made serious allegations against each other, seeking intervention from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

IndiGo's stock price fell as much as 15.6 percent to Rs 1,321 per share on BSE. At 9:20 AM, the stock was trading 15.13 percent lower ar Rs 1,328 as compared to 0.13 percent (50 points) rise in Sensex at 38,781.

Meanwhile, shares of rival airline SpiceJet gained as much as 9.3 percent to Rs 128.25 per share on BSE.

Gangwal, who holds 36.68 percent, is seeking the intervention of market regulator Sebi and has sought permission to hold an extraordinary general (EGM) meeting, alleging that the company has participated in objectionable related-party transactions (RPTs) and has not complied with corporate governance standards.

In a letter to Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Sebi, with a copy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gangwal wrote, "besides questionable RPTs, fundamental governance norms and laws were not being adhered to and this would lead to unfortunate outcomes unless effective measures are taken today."

Bhatia, who owns 37.9 percent stake in the airline, also wrote to the board that this is nothing but an attempt by Gangwal’s RG Group to dilute the control of his IGE Group under the guise of RPTs.

Meanwhile, brokerages are concerned about the airline after the crisis came to light.

According to Credit Suisse, this dispute has a potential of lingering on and becoming a significant headwind. It added that the dispute hasn't had an operational impact so far but can't rule one out.

Citi also reiterated its 'sell' rating on the stock and said that that the conflict between the promoters do not envisage a settlement anytime soon, adding that, uncertainty regarding the final resolution can cause weakness in the stock.

