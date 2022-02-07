IndiGo shares surge 11% post strong Q3 earnings

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation surged nearly 11 percent on Monday after the airline reported a strong set of quarterly earnings. At 1241 IST, the stock was up 9.7 percent at Rs 2,164.85 on BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation which operates IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 128.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 626 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a loss of Rs 818 crore for the quarter under review.

In terms of outlook, IndiGo said Q4 FY22 capacity in terms of ASKs (available seat kilometres) is expected to reduce by around 10-15 percent as compared to Q3 FY22.

IndiGo's passenger yield or average fare per passenger mile - the money earned for each passenger-kilometre flown, grew 19.2 percent to Rs 4.41, compared to the same quarter last year.

“We earlier highlighted our relatively constructive position in the near-term demand-supply equation of the Indian airlines (link) and believe gross spread can remain high. The combination of the continued availability of advance sales (there has been no complete lockdown) and Airbus neo inductions also put the balance sheet in a stronger position (Rs34.2bn net free cash as of Q3FY22 vs Rs15.8bn Q2FY22). However, the uncertainty of repeat covid waves and high crude prices remain significant overhangs,” ICICI Securities said in a note to clients.

With this, the domestic brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on the aviation company to "hold" from "sell" with a revised target price of Rs 1,871 from Rs 1,650 earlier.