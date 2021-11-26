Indigo drops 9% in today's trade; why airline stock is in tailspin

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo airlines, dropped 9 percent on Friday, as investor sentiment dampened over renewed fears of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa. Indices fell sharply as investors resorted to selling across sectors.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), InterGlobe's shares dropped as much as 8.95 percent to an intraday low of Rs 1885.80 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the airline's shares fell to Rs 1,885.05 apiece intraday, down 9 percent.

At 3.21 pm, the shares traded 8.94 percent lower at Rs 1,885.95 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 2.82 percent down at that time.

Global markets traded largely negative due to emerging fear around a new heavily mutated COVID-19 variant that has been detected in South Africa, raising concerns all over the world.

Following weak global cues, the Sensex opened nearly 1 percent or 540 points lower at 58,254. Nifty50 index declined over 197 points or 1 percent to 17,338. The broader market indices were trading over half a percent lower in early trade. Among sectors, all the indices opened in the red, except Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, domestic air passenger volume spiked 70.46 percent in October to 89.85 lakh over the same month of 2020, DGCA data showed on Thursday. The Indian carriers had flown 52.71 lakh passengers in October last year.