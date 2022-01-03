Indigo falls 4%, SpiceJet down 2% on hike in jet fuel prices

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates Indigo - India’s largest low-cost carrier - fell almost 4 percent on Monday on the BSE after jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by 2.75 percent on firming international oil prices. Shares of SpiceJet were down 1.4 percent on the bourses.

At 11:40 am, shares of Indigo were trading 1.41 percent down, or 28.35 points lower at Rs 1,989.20 on the BSE while shares of SpiceJet were down 0.60 points, or 0.88 percent at Rs 67.55 on the BSE.

ATF price has been hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kilolitre or 2.75 percent, to Rs 76,062.04 per kilolitre in the national capital, according to a notification by the state-owned fuel retailers.

The rate hike follows two rounds of price cuts in December, which were prompted by a reduction in worldwide oil prices in the second part of November and early December.

Thereafter, international rates have firmed up, leading to the hike in ATF prices.

Meanwhile, Indigo's crucial extraordinary general meeting concluded on December 30, 2021. Promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia had called the EGM to propose amendments to the carrier's Articles of Association (AoA) that would resolve the issues between the two.