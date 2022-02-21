IndiGo shares fall 3% as promoter Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell more than 3 percent on Monday after the airline after market hours on Friday said that Rakesh Gangwal, a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director has tendered his resignation from the company’s Board of Directors with immediate effect.

At 9:22 am, shares of InterGlobe Aviation were down 1.7 percent at Rs 2,084.85 on BSE.

Also Read |

In his resignation, Gangwal further said that he will slowly trim his stake in the airline company over the next 5 years.

Gangwal, who is one of the promoters, owned a 14.65 percent stake in the airline company as of December end, BSE shareholding data showed.

“Some people would read this as mildly negative also in the short term, given that, there is going to be a bit of dilution of stake. Questions arise in terms of who is going to buy that out. But I believe if that opportunity comes through, it is going to be definitely something that we should latch on to,” said Prakash Diwan, Market Expert.

IndiGo continues to increase its market share. The metrics are really much in place. Diwan doesn't think there's any stress that will probably stay on going forward as things open up.

“So definitely, and my target on this is significantly higher than where it is today. At Rs 2,100 it gives you a very good risk-reward as well. So I would buy it on dips for shorts, or even otherwise, from here on I think there's absolutely clear runway for growth, literally figuratively for this stuff,” Diwan added.