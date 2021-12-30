Indigo shares down over 1% ahead of crucial EGM today

India’s largest low-cost carrier - fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, ahead of its crucial extraordinary meeting. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates Indigo

In the first week of December, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal - the two promoters of Indigo - summoned an EGM to scrap a clause in the company's articles of association (AoA) that gives them the right of first refusal (RoFR) over the acquisition of each other's share.

This practically means that if the shareholders agree to waive the clause, either party can sell or transfer shares to a third party without notifying the other.

The EGM is scheduled in the midst of a bitter feud between Gangwal and Bhatia. The dispute turned legal and reached Delhi High Court in October. Earlier, both parties had battled against each others' claims at the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

According to some officials, this EGM may signal a truce because this has been called after joint requisition by both promoters and that there will be more clarity after the EGM.