IndiGo shares dip 5% intraday as promoters' dispute re-emerges
Updated : October 03, 2019 11:18 AM IST
IndiGo shares were trading at Rs 1,831.90 on the NSE at 10.26 am, down by over 2 percent.
The stock opened at Rs 1812.10 with a loss of over 3 percent from its Tuesday's close of Rs 1869.90.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more