Market Indigo Paints IPO opens: Here's why you should subscribe to the issue Updated : January 20, 2021 10:47 AM IST Most brokerage houses have recommended subscribing to the issue on the back of the company's fast growth in the last decade compared to peers The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares by promoters as well as investors. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply