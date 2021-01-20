Indigo Paints IPO opens: Here's why you should subscribe to the issue

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints has opened for subscription with a price band between Rs 1,480 and Rs 1,500 per share. The issue will close on January 22, 2021.

The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares by promoters as well as investors.

The net proceeds from the issue would be used for the expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, said the company. It would also be used for purchasing tinting machines and gyro shakers and repayment/prepayment of borrowings.

Most brokerage houses have recommended subscribing to the issue on the back of the company's fast growth in the last decade compared to peers. Its expansion program, cost-controlling measures, and lowering of debt have also kept the analysts positive on the IPO.

Let's take a look at what the various brokerages have to say:

IIFL Securities

Indigo Paints has rapidly scaled up to become the fifth-largest player in a competitive, oligopolistic decorative-paints industry in India, delivering an organic revenue CAGR of 29 percent in the past five years, noted the brokerage.

"Despite our negative stance on the paints sector, we recommend subscribing to the Indigo Paints IPO, given the favourable growth-valuation equation," said IIFL Securities. It forecasts FY20-23 sales growth at a CAGR of 20 percent, and profit growth of 48 percent on aggregate versus 14-15 percent for Asian Paints and Berger Paints.

A combination of higher growth and lower valuations makes for an exciting investment opportunity, added the brokerage.

Elara Capital

With the scale and rapid growth, The brokerage expects ad spend to grow slower than business growth, as it is already on the higher side at 12.7 percent than peers’ 5.3 percent and likely lead to a better margin. It believes the issue is priced attractively, and, hence, recommends 'Subscribe' rating to the issue.

Anand Rathi

The brokerage believes that due to the lower valuations as compared to its peers, Indigo Paints is placed at an attractive valuation. It is also confident that the company will maintain the growth levels which is mirroring in the pricing of the IPO. Considering these and the growth prospects in light of affordable housing push to meet PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) for all by 2022 target of the government, investors may consider an investment with a long-term perspective. Hence, it recommends a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO.

Reliance Securities

The brokerage also recommends subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective. The firm posted double-digit growth during the lockdown in the first half of FY21 and given expansion program, increasing brand awareness, debt reduction, cost control measures and huge opportunity from the affordable housing segment, the company can maintain its robust growth momentum and can post superior earnings growth as against Asian Paints and Berger Paints over FY20-FY23.

Samco Securities