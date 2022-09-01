IndiGo, Jet Airways take off on fare caps removal, ATF price cut

Mini
Shares of IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, rose over a percent, and touched an intraday high of Rs 2,037.9 on Monday. Jet Airways stock climbed 0.9 percent. SpiceJet, however, fell more than 14 percent, a day after the company reported its financial results for the April to June 2022 quarter. Global Vectra Helicorp fell almost three percent.
The government had imposed a lower and upper limit on the fares of domestic flight tickets in May 2020, according to which airlines couldn’t charge a passenger less than Rs 2,900 (excluding GST) and more than Rs 8,800 for domestic flights with a total duration of 40 minutes or less.
The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel. Stabilisation has set in & we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future. https://t.co/qxinNNxYyu— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 10, 2022