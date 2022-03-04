IndiGo shares fall 4% amid rising crude oil prices; Morgan Stanley retains 'overweight' rating

IndiGo shares fell on Friday amid a global sell-off triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions and surging crude oil prices. A rise in the global benchmark oil rates tends to inflate jet fuel prices, in turn hurting the profitability of airlines.

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation -- which operates India's largest airline IndiGo -- fell as much as 4.4 percent to Rs 1,653 apiece on BSE during the session. The slump brought IndiGo shares within 10 percent of its 52-week high, hit in April 2021.

ALSO READ

Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation and a target price of Rs 2,795.

The airline has used the downturn to improve its relative market position, according to the brokerage.

IndiGo's improved relative position going into an upcycle can help it capture the bulk of profits, Morgan Stanley added.

Crude oil continued to rise on Thursday, though having retreated from a near-decade high touched in the previous session. Brent crude futures were up 1.6 percent at $112.2 a barrel. Fuel accounts for a major part of operating costs for airlines.

Last month, IndiGo surprised the Street with a net profit of Rs 128.4 crore for the December quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 626.6 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue jumped 80.7 percent on a year-on-year basis, exceeding analysts' expectations.