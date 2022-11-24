Indigo, Apollo Hospitals, Delivery: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Credit Suisse has a 'outperform' call on Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,350 on its shares whereas Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Delivery with a target price of Rs 700 on its shares.

Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,350 on its shares. The brokerage house says competition for the company is weak.

Apollo Hospitals | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 5,100 on its shares. The brokerage house says that Apollo 24*7 is scaling up to the leadership position in Digital Health.

Delivery | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Delivery with a target price of Rs 700 on its shares. The brokerage house says that B2B ramp-up will be with profitability focus.