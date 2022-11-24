English
Terms and Conditions

Indigo, Apollo Hospitals, Delivery: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Indigo, Apollo Hospitals, Delivery: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Indigo, Apollo Hospitals, Delivery: Thursday's top brokerage calls
By Sangam Singh  Nov 24, 2022 8:50 AM IST (Published)

Credit Suisse has a 'outperform' call on Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,350 on its shares whereas Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Delivery with a target price of Rs 700 on its shares.

Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,350 on its shares. The brokerage house says competition for the company is weak.

Apollo Hospitals | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 5,100 on its shares. The brokerage house says that Apollo 24*7 is scaling up to the leadership position in Digital Health.
Delivery | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Delivery with a target price of Rs 700 on its shares. The brokerage house says that B2B ramp-up will be with profitability focus.
Insurance companies | CLSA says that change in revised draft commission guidelines is proposal to remove commission caps. It added that life insurers like HDFC Life and Max Life have been paying more to their bank partners.
