Indices slip in trade amid poor quarter earnings, Nifty below 11650
Updated : July 18, 2019 01:44 PM IST
Wipro, HDFC, Britannia, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC and Vedanta were the top losers in the afternoon session.
