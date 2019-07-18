Indices slip in trade amid poor quarter earnings, Nifty below 11650

Indian benchmark indices extended losses around noon on Wednesday as corporate earnings remained poor and broader Asian shares remained under pressure due to resurfacing of US-China trade war.

At 12:30 PM, the Sensex was trading 119.38 points lower at 39,095.76 while the Nifty was trading at 11,650.70, down 35.70 points. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 1.20 percent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.89 percent.

Wipro, HDFC, Britannia, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC and Vedanta were the top losers in the afternoon session.

Yes Bank shares tanked 19 percent to Rs 79.15 in early morning trading on Thursday after the lender reported a near 91 percent slump in first-quarter earnings.

The share price of midsize IT company Mindtree fell over 10 percent on Thursday following weak first-quarter results with 41.4 percent decline in consolidated net profit.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slid by Thursday afternoon amid renewed threat to trade that could hurt corporate earnings.

