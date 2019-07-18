#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Indices slip in trade amid poor quarter earnings, Nifty below 11650

Updated : July 18, 2019 01:44 PM IST

Wipro, HDFC, Britannia, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC and Vedanta were the top losers in the afternoon session.
Indices slip in trade amid poor quarter earnings, Nifty below 11650
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore! This stock has surged nearly 13,000% in 10 years

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore! This stock has surged nearly 13,000% in 10 years

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV