Market
Indices jump, Sensex crosses 39,000; Nifty above 11,600; realty stocks gain
Updated : July 16, 2019 01:18 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices traded higher in Tuesday's afternoon session led by the gains in realty and FMCG stocks.
The BSE Sensex added 146.99 points or 0.39 percent to 39,039.17 while NSE Nifty50 traded higher by 47.05 points or 0.41 percent to 11,635.40.
YES Bank, Tata Motors, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Titan were the top gainers while TCS, M&M, UPL, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top losers in the afternoon session.
