Indices jump, Sensex crosses 39,000; Nifty above 11,600; realty stocks gain

Indian equity benchmark indices traded higher in Tuesday's afternoon session led by the gains in realty and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex added 146.99 points or 0.39 percent to hit 39,039.17 while NSE Nifty50 traded higher by 47.05 points or 0.41 percent to 11,635.40. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.47 percent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index slipped 0.19 percent.

YES Bank, Tata Motors, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Titan were the top gainers while TCS, M&M, UPL, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top losers in the afternoon session.

Shares of Ashok Leyland slumped nearly 4 percent intraday after the commercial vehicle maker closed its Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand for 9 days.

Sugar stocks rallied on Tuesday following a Reuters report that the Indian government has decided to keep sugar export subsidies despite complaints from rivals to the World Trade Organisation.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) witnessed a sharp surge on Tuesday, rising 14 percent in early trade, after hitting a 52-week low following a significant quarterly loss.

Meanwhile, Asian shares remained mixed ahead of the US retail data and upcoming corporate earnings.

