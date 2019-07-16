cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Indices jump, Sensex crosses 39,000; Nifty above 11,600; realty stocks gain

Updated : July 16, 2019 01:18 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices traded higher in Tuesday's afternoon session led by the gains in realty and FMCG stocks. 
The BSE Sensex added 146.99 points or 0.39 percent to 39,039.17 while NSE Nifty50 traded higher by 47.05 points or 0.41 percent to 11,635.40.
YES Bank, Tata Motors, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Titan were the top gainers while TCS, M&M, UPL, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top losers in the afternoon session. 
Indices jump, Sensex crosses 39,000; Nifty above 11,600; realty stocks gain
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV