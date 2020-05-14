  • SENSEX
India's P/E premium at an attractive level despite FPI selling spree, says Emkay

Updated : May 14, 2020 12:05 AM IST

During December-March 2020, the FPI (foreign portfolio investors) ownership has slipped 150 bps while in 2008 (during the same quarter), it had fallen 100 bps, said Emkay Research.
However, India has outperformed its EM peers over the last one month.
It's PE premium has eroded and currently provides an attractive opportunity for the investors.
