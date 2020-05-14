Market India's P/E premium at an attractive level despite FPI selling spree, says Emkay Updated : May 14, 2020 12:05 AM IST During December-March 2020, the FPI (foreign portfolio investors) ownership has slipped 150 bps while in 2008 (during the same quarter), it had fallen 100 bps, said Emkay Research. However, India has outperformed its EM peers over the last one month. It's PE premium has eroded and currently provides an attractive opportunity for the investors. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365