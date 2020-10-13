Indian speciality chemical industry likely to grow in double digits; here are the top 4 stocks to buy

Speciality chemicals is one of the best performing sectors in 2020, even as most other key sectors bore the brunt of the COVID-19 led sell-off in the markets. Known to be a safe bet, it has delivered double-digit returns in the last five years and is expected to witness an increase in demand in the future.

ICICI Direct, in a recent report, mentioned that the Indian chemical industry size is expected to reach $300 billion by FY25E with an anticipated growth of 9 percent CAGR.

Indian speciality chemical industry is also seen growing at double digits, added the report. This industry is currently valued at $32 billion and is expected to reach $65 billion by FY25, noted the brokerage house.

catered to by sub-sectors like agrochemical, surfactants, aroma chemicals, plastic additives, water treatment chemicals, etc, it stated.

Further, it expects that since China constitutes 20 percent of the global speciality chemical industry ($800 billion), even a 5 percent shift in market share from China to India can translate into an $8-billion opportunity for the Indian speciality chemical companies.

"Recurring plant blast incidents along with the closure of many chemical units in key provinces in China have affected the supply chain for many global players. This has led many players to look after secondary sources, which, we believe, can be beneficial for India, Vietnam, South Korea, etc," the report noted

It believes that since the Government has reduced corporate taxes for the newly incorporated unit during this year, this can make India an attractive source of destination for many global/domestic companies to expand their operations.

Further, there has been an increase in the production cost of Chinese chemical companies largely on account of increase in pollution control cost to meet environmental norms, which has narrowed down the cost differential between Indian and Chinese companies, to a certain extent. Thus, India can become another source of a chemical manufacturing hub, ICICI Direct further explained.

Going ahead, the brokerage expects announcement of pharma API parks along with an increase in focus of many domestic companies to offset any raw material vulnerability which will likely augur well in terms of speciality chemical portfolio.

This should translate into an increase in contract manufacturing from India as can be seen from many Indian chemical companies, which are gaining traction in this segment.

ICICI believes a high probability of some small-cap Indian chemical companies moving into the orbit of the midcap universe while the same should transition midcaps to large caps in the medium to long run.

Industries could be the major beneficiaries.