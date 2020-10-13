Healthcare Indian speciality chemical industry likely to grow in double digits; here are the top 4 stocks to buy Updated : October 13, 2020 04:23 PM IST Indian speciality chemical industry is also seen growing at double digits, said the ICICI Direct report. This industry is currently valued at $32 billion and is expected to reach $65 billion by FY25, noted the brokerage house. ICICI believes a high probability of some small-cap Indian chemical companies moving into the orbit of the midcap universe. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.