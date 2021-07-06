Indian pharma market grows 14% in June 2021; analysts see normalisation

The Indian pharmaceutical market has grown by a little over 14.1 percent in terms of overall volume growth in the month of June.

Analysts say that this indicates gradual normalization. In May, there was 47.8 percent jump in volume and in April it was a 59 percent jump.

Now, the rates seem to have been normalized because the base is also normalizing. Same time last year, in April there was a decline of 11 percent and in May there was a decline of 9 percent. However, in June there was a marginal growth of around 2.4 percent.

Company-wise, Glenmark showed the highest growth of around 38.8 percent, Cipla showed the growth of around 19.9 percent, IPCA Labs of around 18.8 percent and Lupin, Cadila and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) showed the growth anywhere between 10 percent and 12 percent.

In the past month, the Nifty Pharma index has gained 2.6 percent and in the last six months, it has rallied more than 10 percent.

