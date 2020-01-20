Market
Indian Oil shares tank over 7% ahead of its exclusion from CPSE index
Updated : January 20, 2020 11:21 AM IST
Sell flows in IOC can be seen to the tune of Rs 1,950 crore.
On the BSE, IOC shares fell as much as 7.25 percent to an intraday low of Rs 113.75 apiece.
