Indian stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on March 10 on account of Holi.

There will be no trading in the commodity markets and forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 1,941.67 points or 5.17 percent lower at 35634.95, while Nifty fell 538 points or 4.90 percent to close at 10451.50.

The three major indices, Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank posted the biggest one-day falls ever in the absolute terms.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, while Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped over 4 percent each.

ONGC, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment and IndusInd Bank led losses among Nifty constituents, while Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel and Eicher Motors remained top gainers.