Market
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Updated : December 25, 2019 08:31 AM IST
India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Wednesday on account of Christmas.
Financial markets will resume trading on Thursday, December 26.
During Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty50 closed lower dragged by index heavyweights.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more