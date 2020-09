IT stocks are buzzing after Accenture missed Q4FY20 estimates. HCL Technologies was up 5 percent and has rallied 50 percent so far this year. Infosys moved up 2 percent in the day, but in 2020 it is an up-move of close to about 35 percent. IT has led the up-move for the market.

From here we will see positive news whether it is in the short-term, medium-term or long-term, said Edelweiss Securities' Sandip Agarwal.

There will be a very robust growth for five years, he added.

According to him, the dollar revenue growth for FY22 will be 12-13 percent and from FY23 to FY27 the revenue growth will be at mid-teens and EPS growth will be at 20 percent for the large and well-run companies.