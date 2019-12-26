#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Indian IPOs fall to four-year low as economy falters

Updated : December 26, 2019 01:13 PM IST

Funds raised by Indian IPOs fell to just $2.8 billion this year, the lowest in four years.
In 2017, the proceeds hit a record $11.7 billion before falling to $5.5 billion in 2018.
Financials and industrial sectors led the declines in IPO issues, with proceeds more than halving.
