Indian IPOs fall to four-year low as economy falters
Updated : December 26, 2019 01:13 PM IST
Funds raised by Indian IPOs fell to just $2.8 billion this year, the lowest in four years.
In 2017, the proceeds hit a record $11.7 billion before falling to $5.5 billion in 2018.
Financials and industrial sectors led the declines in IPO issues, with proceeds more than halving.
