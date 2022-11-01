Indian Hotels, Tata Steel, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday mirroring positive moves elsewhere around the globe.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
Aditya Birla Fashion is a buy for a target of Rs 367-370 with a stop loss at Rs 347
Deepak Nitrite is a buy for a target of Rs 2,420 with a stop loss at Rs 2,270
Indian Hotels is a buy for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 326
Amara Raja Batteries is a buy for a target of Rs 532 with a stop loss at Rs 506
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
JK Cement is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,600
Tata Communication is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,240
Tata Steel is an intraday sell with a stop above Rs 102.15
HAL is a buy with a stop under Rs 2,450
