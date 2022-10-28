Indian Hotels collaborates with Tata Power for EV charging points across properties

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini These chargers can be accessed by the guests staying at various Indian Hotels properties.

Buy / Sell Indian Hotel RE share TRADE

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, has installed 224 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 92 of its properties.

These EV charging points, in collaboration with Tata Power, are present across various Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and Amã Stays & Trails properties across the country.

These chargers can be accessed by the guests staying at various Indian Hotels properties.

This initiative is in line with Paathya, the company’s ESG+ (environmental, social, and governance) framework to drive its sustainability and social impact measures.

The management intends to make sustainability measures easily accessible to customers.

With a long-term vision of driving responsible tourism, Indian Hotels announced its sustainability commitments for the year 2030 under the Paathya initiative.

IHCL shares traded at Rs 322.60, up 0.19 percent, at 3:30 pm on Friday.

The Tata Group hospitality enterprise has added nearly 120 hotels to the pipeline and many of these have now become operational.

Recently, Indian Hotels Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal told CNBC-TV18 that the company targets to establish 300 hotels or 500 homestays in the next four years. Indian Hotels currently has a presence in over 100 destinations across India.