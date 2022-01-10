ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Indian Hotels with 'buy' rating

Indian Hotels shares were in high demand on Monday after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the company with a 'buy' rating. The brokerage assigned a target price of Rs 237 to the stock.

At 1:30 pm, Indian Hotels shares were up 4.1 percent at Rs 193.9 on BSE, having jumped as much as 4.7 percent earlier on Monday.

Focus has returned to hotel stocks on Dalal Street in the past few weeks as increasing cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have prompted several states to impose restrictions

ICICI Securities believes Indian Hotels is well poised to benefit from an expected recovery in the hotel business cycle from the second half of FY23, which factors in the impact of an Omicron wave.

"We are enthused by the company’s efforts to leverage its existing brand equity to focus on new business segments, focus on cost optimisation, asset-light management contract model to expand room portfolio, and steps to de-lever its balance sheet through the recent rights issue and possible QIP (qualified institutional placement) fundraise," the brokerage said.

ICICI Securities values Indian Hotels at 21 times its March 24E EV/EBITDA ratio, which it feels in line with the long-term listed peer multiple.

Hotels are a deep cyclical business, which is usually hit the first during an economic downturn and is the last to recover in an upcycle, according to the brokerage. "We expect a similar story to play out after the Omicron COVID wave with industry occupancies/ARRs expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in H2 of FY23," it said.

ICICI Securities mentioned more COVID waves globally and in India, and a rise in operating costs denting margins as key risks.

Indian Hotels has rewarded investors with a return of 57.1 percent in the past year, as against the 24.1 percent rise in the Nifty50.