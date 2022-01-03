Indian equity valuations justified now? Avendus Olivo's Pathak shares his investment mantra

Valuations on Dalal Street still appear to be higher than their historic averages, but there is a diverse set of opportunities available. That is the message from veteran fund manager Tridib Pathak. In an interview with CNBCTV18.com, Pathak, Co-head of Equity, Ocean Dial Asset Management India, and Fund Manager at Avendus Olivo, suggested a bottom-up approach to pick stocks to ride the market.

His remarks come at a time when many foreign brokerages and even the RBI, have flagged high valuations in India.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are about five percent below their all-time highs, touched in October 2021. Prior to taking a breather in the last quarter of 2021, Dalal Street investors enjoyed a near one-sided, liquidity-driven rally that took Indian headline indices to a series of record highs.

The high valuations are broadly justified given the improved growth outlook, said Pathak. On a bottom-up basis, there are a lot of stocks where valuations are attractive in keeping with the quality and growth of the business, he said.

Bottom-up investing is a style of investing in which the focus is on individual securities and not on the overall macroeconomic environment and market cycles.

Pathak believes the following justify the hefty valuations at the moment:

A rebound in overall economic growth with normalisation of economic activity post-pandemic. The GDP growth in the next few years is likely to be much stronger than a few years before COVID.

The benefits of many disruptive reforms such as GST, IBC, RERA will start to flow in going forward.

This will lead to a strong corporate earnings growth cycle in the next few years. BSE 500 Corporate Profit to GDP ratio fell to 2.4 percent in 2020 from 4 percent in 2011.

With higher top-line growth and thus operating leverage, cost rationalisations and lower interest rates, corporate profit to GDP will rebound smartly from here. We expect Nifty 50 companies to average a PAT growth of around 27 percent p.a. over the next two years.

Corporate profitability will also improve rapidly. The average Return on Equity (RoE) of BSE500 companies fell from 15 percent in 2011 to around 9 percent in 2020. This has clearly bottomed out now with higher profit growth and assets utilisation.

Corporate India has deleveraged substantially in the last few years, with improved quality of balance sheets comparatively

Is the worst of COVID-19 now behind for Dalal Street?

"If a continued disruption of economic activity happens for the third time, it will be punitive," Pathak said. "While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to have been accounted for, the pandemic continues to be a risk. It is interesting to note that the market has been quite resilient during the second wave. This was mainly because overall economic activity continued unrestricted except for localised lockdowns. The risk of a third wave remains – and the risk is stoppage/disruption of economic activity should there be large scale hospitalisations and high mortality," he said.

But that doesn't mean one cannot strike a fine balance between quality of business and valuations. His message to investors: "Compromise neither on the quality of business nor on valuations."

He sees a lot of stock opportunities in the consumption, banking, financial services and IT services spaces. "We are also increasingly focussed on businesses that are benefiting from next-generation megatrends such as mainstreaming of digitalisation and China Plus One i.e. diversification of global supply chains," he said.

Where are these opportunities now?

"Within consumption, we prefer consumer discretionary especially food tech companies. Within banking, we prefer large private banks, and in financial services, we like platform companies. We also prefer large-cap IT services companies," said Pathak.

What about the new-age bet?

Pathak is of the view that India's capital market is undergoing a big transformation with the listing of new-age companies. He finds it nice to see the enablement of public participation in the digital economy and expects new-age businesses to form nearly 10-12 percent of the country’s overall mcap over the next 2-3 years.

"This is exactly playing out the same way as it did in the Chinese markets over the last decade. The listing of new-age businesses has the potential to help increase India’s weightage in global indices, as most of these companies have a very high free float. We have seen this happen with China in the same way," he said.

Best way to assess a new-age company

Most of the new-age businesses are convenience transaction platforms selling goods or services, believes Pathak. "The same set of parameters can be used to analyse them as we do to traditional firms," he said.

He lists the following parameters to do this:

size of opportunity

competitive landscape

operational excellence

unit economics