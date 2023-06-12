CNBC TV18
IEX is in the F&O ban list - Here's what it means and what a trader should do

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 12, 2023 9:36:23 AM IST (Updated)

A stock is generally placed in the F&O ban in order to prevent it from seeing excessive speculative intraday trading.

Power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has been included in the Futures & Options ban list starting Monday's trading session. This comes after the stock fell over 10 percent on Friday, extending Thursday's 8 percent decline.

The two-day drop began on Thursday afternoon after some analysts took note of a June 2 circular, in which the Power Ministry had directed Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to undertake the process of consultation and implementation of market coupling in a timely manner. You can read more about what exactly market coupling is, its implications, and what the management of IEX has to say on this here.
You can also read what IEX's rival exchanges have to say on this development here.
