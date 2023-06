IEX is in the F&O ban list - Here's what it means and what a trader should do

Power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has been included in the Futures & Options ban list starting Monday's trading session. This comes after the stock fell over 10 percent on Friday, extending Thursday's 8 percent decline.

Live Tv

The two-day drop began on Thursday afternoon after some analysts took note of a June 2 circular, in which the Power Ministry had directed Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to undertake the process of consultation and implementation of market coupling in a timely manner. You can read more about what exactly market coupling is, its implications, and what the management of IEX has to say on this here.