IEX is in the F&O ban list - Here's what it means and what a trader should do

A stock is generally placed in the F&O ban in order to prevent it from seeing excessive speculative intraday trading.
Power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has been included in the Futures & Options ban list starting Monday's trading session. This comes after the stock fell over 10 percent on Friday, extending Thursday's 8 percent decline.
